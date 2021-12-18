Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000.

LRMR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $23.95.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.