Brokerages Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Engagesmart.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.
NYSE ESMT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $38.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $71,526,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.