Brokerages Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSE ESMT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $71,526,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

