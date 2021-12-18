Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.