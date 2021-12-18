Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post $11.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the highest is $11.24 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $43.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.