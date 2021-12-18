Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 58,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

