Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of BHF opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

