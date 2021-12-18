Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.89 and a beta of 2.32. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.