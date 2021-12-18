Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,477,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

