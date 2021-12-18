Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

BRZE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,142. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

