Braze Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braze in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

BRZE stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

