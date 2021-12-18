Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,700.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,297.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

