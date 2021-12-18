boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

boohoo group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 601. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of boohoo group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

