Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. Bonhill Group has a one year low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.09. The company has a market cap of £7.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,215.28). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,000.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

