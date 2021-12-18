Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$4.30. The firm had revenue of C$118.45 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

