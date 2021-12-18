Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

