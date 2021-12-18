BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.39). Approximately 30,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 69,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.29).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.45. The stock has a market cap of £351.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan H. Cartwright bought 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,897.60 ($26,295.23).

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.