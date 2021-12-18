Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

