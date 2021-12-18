Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $85,103.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

