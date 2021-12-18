BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $808,819.28

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011065 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

