Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 4,511,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

