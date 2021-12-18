Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $16.66 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

