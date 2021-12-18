BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in November

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 253.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

