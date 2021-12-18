BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0021

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitDegree has a market cap of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007239 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

