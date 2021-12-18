Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $23.12 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $264.02 million and $3.86 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $23.12 or 0.00049385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001477 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008682 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

