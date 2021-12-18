Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $717.84 million and $8.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $40.99 or 0.00087551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00336362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00141582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

