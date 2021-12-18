Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

