BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 356,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.