Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Position Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Big Lots worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $42.55 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

