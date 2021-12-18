Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $3.82 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,153,156 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

