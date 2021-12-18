Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.09.

BCYC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

