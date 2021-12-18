Beyond Meat, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

