Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Down 38.3% in November

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 74,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Better World Acquisition by 76.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAC stock remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Friday. 1,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,119. Better World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

