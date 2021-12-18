Berenberg Bank Lowers Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 355

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 385 ($5.09) to GBX 355 ($4.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £833.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 346 ($4.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

