Berenberg Bank Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €17.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($16.97) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.47).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

