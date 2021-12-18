Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,840 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.