BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU stock opened at C$10.12 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.93 million and a P/E ratio of -9.31.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.