Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $14.19. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 2,510 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.