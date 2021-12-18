Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00246443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.17 or 0.00557947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00071223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

