Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Betty D. Larson Sells 3,341 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.90 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

