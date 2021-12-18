Beacon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,630.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Beacon has a total market cap of $540,262.84 and approximately $2,630.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00030344 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.