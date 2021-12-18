Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

