Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.