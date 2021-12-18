Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

