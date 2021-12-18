BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $61.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

