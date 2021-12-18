Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Down 10.6%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s share price traded down 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 78,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 114,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$74.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

