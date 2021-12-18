Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BASFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

BASFY stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Basf has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

