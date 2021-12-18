Barings Corporate Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MCI opened at $15.93 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

