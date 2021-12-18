Barclays Trims First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price to $26.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FWRG opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.