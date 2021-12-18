Barclays Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $98.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

