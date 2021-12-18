Barclays Lowers SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SIG Combibloc Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

